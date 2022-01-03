Serbian leader inspects Russia-supplied Kornet anti-tank missile systems

BELGRADE, January 3. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic inspected Kornet anti-tank missile systems purchased from Russia in a presentation on the premises of the elite 72nd special operations brigade in Pancevo, the TV Channel Pink reported in a live broadcast on Monday.

The military reported to the Serbian leader that the brigade had received and learnt to operate the new Russian weapon. Responding to a question from Vucic about why the Kornet systems were better than rivals, a brigade officer explained that the Kornets had their striking range four times larger and their piercing power three times greater. The weapons inspection ended with a report that the Kornet anti-tank missile systems were "accepted for service with the 72nd special operations brigade."

The inspection was followed by the drills broadcast live by the TV channel, in which special operations forces eliminated a terrorist gang of 300 militants, employing helicopters, armored vehicles and also new Kornet anti-tank missile systems.

The Kornet anti-tank missile systems were earlier delivered from Russia to Serbia. Vucic called the Kornets the best in the world. The Serbian leader also said that they outshined US Javelin anti-tank missile systems.

Russia earlier handed over 30 T-72MS tanks and 30 BRDM-2MS armored personnel carriers to Serbia. From 2018 to February 2020, Russia handed over to Serbia four Russian-made Mi-35M helicopters, six MiG-29 fighter jets, ten BRDM-2 reconnaissance and patrol armored vehicles, three Mi-17V-5 transport helicopters, and also Pantsyr-S1 air defense missile/gun systems as part of its military and technical assistance to the Balkan country.