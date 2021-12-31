NATO ready for meaningful dialogue with Russia - US State Department

WASHINGTON, December 31. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed the upcoming contacts with Russia in a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday, the US State Department press service reported. The press service noted after the conversation that NATO is ready for a meaningful dialogue with Moscow while also standing united to deter "further aggression against Ukraine."

"Secretary Blinken spoke today with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg about upcoming engagement with Russia in the NATO - Russia Council and the U.S. - Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue. The Alliance stands ready for meaningful dialogue with Russia, while standing united to deter further aggression against Ukraine," according to the statement.

On January 10, Geneva will host Russian-US talks on security guarantees. Also, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council will take place on January 12, and talks between representatives of the Russian Federation and the OSCE will take place on January 13.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The documents were handed over to US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried on December 15.

Western countries and the Kiev regime have been spreading allegations lately about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these speculations as an "empty and groundless" escalation of tension. He did not rule out the probability of provocations to justify such allegations and warned that attempts to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine through military means would have serious consequences.