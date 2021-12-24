Donbass republic says statements by Ukraine’s commanders raise doubts about ceasefire

DONETSK, December 24. /TASS/. The foreign minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic on Friday said Ukraine’s top military commanders recently made controversial statements that cast doubts on the ceasefire between the sides.

Alexey Reznikov, the defense minister of Ukraine, and Valery Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the country’s armed forces, initially said earlier this week they were committed to the ceasefire, including the conditions for return fire, Foreign Minister Natalia Nikonorova said. However, Zaluzhny later said at a news conference that Ukrainian forces weren’t instructed against opening return fire, Nikonorova said.

Such controversial statements in a short period of time cause concern about Kiev’s intention to observe the ceasefire, she said.