UN supports Russian-US dialogue on diplomatic property

UNITED NATIONS, December 24. /TASS/. The United Nations supports Russian-US consultations on the problem of diplomatic property, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq told TASS on Friday.

"We encourage communication between the US and Russia on this matter," he said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier on Friday that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to bring the United States to responsibility for violating international law in the case of the seizure of Russian diplomatic property in the State of New York. She called on Guterres "to take urgent practical steps to launch an official arbitration procedure against the United States."

Earlier, Russia’s representative, Sergey Leonidchenko, said at a meeting of the UN General Assembly Committee on Relations with the Host Country that Russian diplomats working at the United Nations have problems with obtaining US entry visas. He called on the UN Secretary General to use a special arbitration mechanism to settle this matter.