Kiev protests to Russia over humanitarian aid to Donbass

KIEV, December 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has sent a note of protest to Moscow over the delivery of Russian humanitarian aid to the non-government-controlled areas in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation a note of protest, requiring Russia to abandon the <…> illegal actions against our state’s sovereignty and to follow the international law and Ukrainian legislation," the statement says.

Earlier, a convoy of vehicles belonging to the Russian Emergencies Ministry arrived in Lugansk carrying humanitarian aid. According to the Lugansk news agency, six trucks delivered 88 tonnes of medical equipment and medicines.

The previous convoy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered humanitarian aid to the people of Donbass on November 25. The aid to Lugansk included 109.3 tonnes of medical equipment and medicines, in particular over 150,000 doses of Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine.

Russia’s first humanitarian convoy arrived in Donbass on August 22, 2014. Since then, Russian truck convoys have transported more than 100,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, including nearly 49,000 tonnes to Lugansk.