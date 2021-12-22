Terror activity in Syria reached unacceptable scale — presidential envoy

NUR-SULTAN, December 22. /TASS/. The activity of terrorist cells in Syria has achieved unacceptable scale in the last few months, Russian Special Presidential Envoy on settlement in Syria Alexander Lavrentiev said in the wake of the 17th Astana format conference on Syria Wednesday.

"While positively assessing the general development of the situation in the Syria in regards to its stabilization, we nevertheless pointed out that the terrorist activity increased recently. Mainly, of course, by sleeping cells of the so-called Islamic State [ISIS, outlawed in Russia]. In the last few months, this activity has reached an unacceptable scale," Lavrentiev said.

"Almost every day, terror attacks are being carried out against representatives of the law enforcement, Defense Ministry, legitimate authorities and, most importantly, against the reconciled former militants; people are dying," the envoy added.

Lavrentiev underscored that the Astana format sides agreed to take "exhaustive measures in order to put an end to this and stop the radicals’ atrocities."