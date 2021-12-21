Afghanistan becomes safer, but crisis and sanctions complicate situation - MSF

TEHERAN, December 20. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan after the seizure of power in the country by the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) has become safer, but the work of humanitarian organizations is complicated by the economic crisis and sanctions, Senior Humanitarian Specialist for the Belgian Section of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF, Doctors Without Borders) Christopher Stokes told TASS.

"On the one side, the security in the country has improved to some extent. For us and for many Afghans now it’s easier to travel on the road, and it’s a positive development. We are entering the period when there is less conflict in the country," he said.

"On the other side, there are sanctions against Afghanistan, an economic crisis in the country and we see the impact of that. Our Afghan colleagues are telling us about the prices increasing and how difficult it is. As they are employed by MSF and many of their families lost their jobs so they have to help their family members. And a lot of people lost their jobs and are not paid in many sectors including the health sector," he added.

Stokes noted, "We had dialogue with the Taliban even before the Americans came. And we always talked with the Afghan government and NATO as well. We consider that anybody who has weapons on the battlefield is someone we need to talk to for our security and the security of our patients. … And now we have only one group to communicate with and that’s the Taliban interim government.".