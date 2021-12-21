Taliban have not violated humanitarian agreements since 2015 - MSF

TEHERAN, December 20. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) has never violated the humanitarian agreements reached with Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF, Doctors Without Borders) in 2016 and still continues to abide by them since the seizure of power, Senior Humanitarian Specialist for the Belgian Section of MSF Christopher Stokes told TASS.

"After our hospital was destroyed in Kunduz by US Forces we entered into a series of agreements to make sure it couldn’t happen again. So we created a series of humanitarian documents and principles that we had signed by the Taliban, by the Americans, and by the Afghan government to protect our hospitals, ambulances, patients, and our staff. Those agreements continued. And they are still respected by the Taliban. We had no attacks on MSF from the Taliban," he said.

"So for us, it has been constructive dialog with the Taliban and the Afghan government. And that continued today. We are lucky that we don’t work in education or other areas. We are working in health. And the Taliban recognize the importance of health and allow women, for example, female doctors from France or Japan, work in the hospital, afghan women can work there," he added.

The Taliban have launched a large-scale operation to establish control over Afghanistan after the US announced in the spring of this year that it would withdraw its armed forces from the country. On August 15, the radicals entered Kabul without a fight, and President Ashraf Ghani left the country. On September 6, the Taliban announced that they had established control over the entire Afghan territory, and on September 7, they announced the composition of the interim government, which has not yet been recognized by any country.