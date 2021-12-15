Yerevan says Armenia, Azerbaijan committed to easing regional tensions

YEREVAN, December 15. /TASS/. Armenia and Azerbaijan highlighted the importance of efforts to ease regional tensions at a trilateral meeting in Brussels, which involved Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and European Council President Charles Michel, the Armenian government said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the parties discussed the implementation of the statements issued on November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021, and November 26, 2021. Pashinyan expressed his commitment to the full implementation of those documents, "emphasizing the need to immediately resolve humanitarian issues and ensure the return of war prisoners and civilian detainees." "The parties also discussed efforts to relaunch regional transportation links. Armenia and Azerbaijan highlighted the importance of steps aimed at easing tensions in the region," the statement reads.

The parties reaffirmed their previous agreements on relaunching the regional railway service that should operate in accordance with internationally recognized border and customs regulations. Border delimitation and demarcation issues were also touched upon. The parties agreed to maintain contact.