Armenia to appoint special representative to start talks with Turkey — foreign ministry

YEREVAN, December 14. /TASS/. Armenia hails Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s statement on the appointment of a special representative to normalize relations with Yerevan and will assign its own envoy to start a dialogue, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan stated on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Armenia is always ready to [launch] the process of normalizing relations with Turkey without any preconditions, which is stated in the Armenian government’s program. So, we positively view the statement made by the Turkish Foreign Minister regarding the appointment of a special representative to normalize relations and confirm that the Armenian side will also appoint its own envoy to start the talks," the spokesperson noted.

On Monday, the Turkish top diplomat said that Ankara and Yerevan would appoint special representatives to normalize relations in the near future.

Although Armenia and Turkey share a common border, there are no diplomatic ties between them. In 2009, the countries’ foreign ministers signed protocols on the establishment of diplomatic relations in Zurich, however, these documents were not ratified by the parties. On March 1, 2018, Armenia announced the cancellation of the protocols.