Normandy format necessary to de-escalate situation around Ukraine - German chancellor

WARSAW, December 12. /TASS/. The Normandy format (Germany, Russia, Ukraine, and France) will be needed to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine and this topic will be discussed at the European level, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday after talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw.

According to the German chancellor, it is necessary to use every possibility to de-escalate the situation. "It can be said about the Normandy format as well. It is necessary to use it as an instrument of talks with each other," he said, adding that this matter will be discussed at meetings of the European Council.

He recalled that the European Union is concerned over the situation near the Ukrainian borders. "We made it clear that violation of the border will entail serious consequences," he said.