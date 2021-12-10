US to hold new talks on security in Europe with Russia, EU — US official

WASHINGTON, December 10. /TASS/. The United States plans to hold new talks on security issues in Europe with its European partners and Russia, a senior US administration official has told reporters during a special briefing.

"So, I think within the next couple of days, we're obviously going to continue talking with our European partners, we're going to continue talking with our Russian partners, and finding a way forward," the official said during a special briefing on Thursday’s talks between US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky.

"There has been a lot of churn in the press on this idea of concessions and what is going to happen in the talks. And the one thing that I want to make clear <…> is that we are always prepared to talk about security issues with Russia."

In her words, "a large number of formats exist to be able to do that."

"That's why the NATO Russia Council exists. It's why the OSCE [the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe] exists, it’s venues where the Russians can raise their concerns, it’s venues where we can raise our concerns. And so, we are, of course, prepared to talk to the Russians about this, this full set of issues," the official continued.