Kiev sending more troops to Donbass conflict area — MFA

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Ukraine is building up its troops near the line that separates its self-proclaimed republics, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The country is doing this with the support from NATO, which is "simply pumping weapons into Ukraine, which is in a state of civil war," she said at a news conference.

Ceasefire violations in the area reached almost 90,000, Zakharova said.

"The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission is registering the deployment by Kiev of heavy weapons, including large-caliber artillery and armored vehicles, to the east of the country," she said. "The use of drones is ongoing."