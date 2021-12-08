Putin, Biden did not discuss signing of official documents - White House official

WASHINGTON, December 8. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, did not discuss the possibility of signing official agreements on security guarantees during their latest conversation, but Washington is ready for a dialogue of this kind, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.

"Formal agreements or formal treaties were not on the table in the conversation today," he said. "But the straightforward notion that the United States, flanked by our European allies and partners, would be prepared to talk to Russia about strategic issues in the European theater — that was on the table."

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin urged NATO to begin detailed talks on legal guarantees to stop NATO’s eastward expansion. At a ceremony of receiving foreign ambassadors’ credentials in Moscow last week, Putin suggested discussing "reliable and long-term security guarantees" that prevent NATO’s eastward expansion. In his words, "legal guarantees are exactly what Russia needs because Western colleagues failed to fulfill their earlier voiced verbal commitments.".