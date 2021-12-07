Biden to discuss outcome of talks with Putin with European allies — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, December 7. /TASS/. US and European leaders will discuss the outcome of the Russian-US talks when they end, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden are holding a video call on Tuesday. The leaders will discuss the tensions around Ukraine, NATO’s expansion toward Russia’s borders and the Russian initiative for security guarantees, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Monday, the leaders of the US, UK, Italy, France and Germany held phone talks and expressed their concern with the increasingly harsh Russian rhetoric regarding Ukraine, called on Russia to de-escalate the tensions and agreed that diplomacy, especially as part of the Normandy Format, is the only way to settle the Donbass conflict through the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

There’s been a flurry of statements in the West and in Kiev lately that Russia could invade Ukraine. Peskov said they were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone. At the same time, he didn’t rule out provocations to corroborate these Western statements and warned that the use of force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine will have serious consequences.