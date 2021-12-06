Putin expresses concern over situation in Afghanistan during talks with Indian PM

NEW DELHI, December 6. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan cannot but cause concern, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday during talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Naturally, we are concerned over everything that is linked with terrorism and the fight against it, as well as with drugs and organized crime," Putin said. "In this context, we cannot but be concerned over the situation in Afghanistan and how it is developing."

According to the Russian leader, Moscow and New Delhi "continue to work actively on the international arena." "Indeed, our positions are similar on many matters," he said.