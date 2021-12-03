Minsk to hit back at West with tit-for-tat sanctions in coming days, vows Belarusian PM

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Belarus will approve a package of retaliatory economic sanctions against the West shortly, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko promised on Friday.

"We have put together and will introduce, in the coming days, a package of tit-for-tat economic measures against the restrictive actions imposed against our country," the premier told reporters, cited by the BelTA news agency.

Belarus has repeatedly put off tough retaliatory measures, hoping that the other side "would use sound judgment, but that was not demonstrated," Golovchenko noted. "The list will be fairly long. These will no longer be the so-called "asymmetric" or formal measures. These will be economic measures in response to pressure placed on us," Prime Minister Golovchenko added.