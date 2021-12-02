Russia and US developing trust at cybersecurity talks, says Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Talks on cybersecurity between Moscow and Washington have become very substantive, and the parties are developing some kind of trust, said Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov during a discussion on TV Channel One.

"The work in this direction has become very substantive. <...> I think that we have reached a good pace we have good prospects," Ryabkov said.

"Of course, we would like this work to be comprehensive and its agenda broader than what we have been observing over the past three rounds of such contacts. We will strive for this," he added.

"In general, there is an understanding from the American side that it is necessary to look at the problem as a whole and that it is a two-way street, when you consider not only the issues of interest to the American side with respect to what is happening in our Internet space, but also what we see in terms of the harmful effects of American jurisdiction," the diplomat said.

The diplomat added that the parties are considering the problem of malicious use of information and communication technologies, including for criminal purposes. As Ryabkov noted, this work is taking place through the Kremlin-White House channel.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also involved in this work, but the key role is played by specialists from the relevant agencies - from law enforcement agencies, from the Prosecutor General's Office and so on, from the American side - these are the same high-ranking representatives of the relevant services and government departments," the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister summed up.