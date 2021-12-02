Third evacuation plane from Afghanistan touches down at airfield near Moscow

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The third and the final aircraft out of three military-transport planes evacuating people from Afghanistan has touched down at the Chkalovsky airfield outside Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"Three Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Defense, involved in the evacuation of people from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, have landed at the Chkalovsky airfield in the Moscow region," the military department announced. The Ministry of Defense added that passengers are already undergoing customs and epidemiological control.

The three planes transported more than 200 citizens of Russia and Afghanistan.

The Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education previously reported that the first group of Afghan students studying in Russian universities arrived in Russia.

The evacuation of citizens of Russia, the CSTO member states, and Afghanistan was organized by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin.