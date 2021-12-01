Russian diplomat says US unable to fully subjugate Europe, but autonomy seems unlikely

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Washington won’t be able to get full control of Europe in geopolitical terms but Europe is unlikely to become strategically autonomous in the medium term, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said, addressing a world politics forum hosted by Moscow State University on Wednesday.

He pointed out that "attempts by the US-led Western group to regain dominance in the field of global economics and politics, which ignore historical logic," added a confrontational attitude to the complex evolution of a multipolar world order.

"To achieve this goal, Washington has embarked on a course of reconsolidating its transatlantic ties with Europe, which grew weaker under [former US President] Donald Trump, using various methods, including its favorite slogan about the promotion of democracy, as opposed to autocracy," Ryabkov noted. He stressed that this is the way that "the ideology factor" was being injected into international relations, "which raises the risk of tensions."

"Clearly, the Americans won’t be able to make Europe fully serve their goals. However, the Europeans are acting in a very malleable way, so Europe cannot be expected to achieve any strategic autonomy - not in a geographical sense, but in a geopolitical sense that has been in use recently - at least in the medium term," the Russian deputy foreign minister emphasized.