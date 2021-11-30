China welcomes Russian efforts for regional peace — China’s MFA

BEIJING, November 30. /TASS/. China welcomes the efforts that Russia is making to maintain regional peace and stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday in comments on the meeting of Russian, Azeri and Armenian presidents that took place last week.

Both Azerbaijan and Armenia are China’s partners, the diplomat said. "China sincerely hopes that the two sides will meet each other halfway, resolve differences and controversies through dialogue and consultations, and together maintain regional peace and stability," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held talks in Sochi on November 26. Tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh descended into hostilities last year and ended later that year with Russia’s mediation.