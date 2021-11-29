Hybrid war against Belarus reached ‘hot standoff’, Lukashenko claims

MINSK, November 29. /TASS/. The hybrid war against Belarus has reached "hot standoff," President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday.

"We have said it repeatedly that a hybrid war is being waged against Belarus. I warned you in the end of last year that a hybrid war is being waged against us on almost all direction. Now, we have reached a hot standoff," Lukashenko said at a Defense Ministry meeting, according to the presidential press service.

According to the president, it is unknown what else will be brought upon Belarus.

"Could we have even imagined that we’d have some migration crisis? But we have one now. And it is being fueled constantly," Lukashenko said.