Azerbaijani leader highly values Russia’s support in delimiting border with Armenia

SOCHI, November 26. / TASS /. Baku highly appreciates Moscow’s support in terms of defining the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the country’s President, Ilham Aliyev, stated on Friday during a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi.

"We also highly value the support, including consultative assistance, [in terms of delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border]. The frontier between Azerbaijan and Armenia has not been delimited. Therefore, we have repeatedly stated that we are ready to launch a process of delimitation as soon as possible," the Azerbaijani head of state noted.

The president of Azerbaijan also mentioned that Baku publicly offered Yerevan to proceed with hammering out a peace treaty "to put an end to the confrontation, recognize the territorial integrity, sovereignty and learn to live as neighbors again."

On November 16, violent clashes between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out at their border. Yerevan said the Azeri military began advancing into Armenian territory, threatening the highway that connects the Armenian capital with the country’s southern regions and Iran. Baku pinned the blame on Yerevan, saying the Armenian armed forces had staged a provocation by attacking Azeri positions.

In response to the events, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held phone talks with his counterparts in Armenia and Azerbaijan. The situation later returned to normal after Azerbaijan and Armenia sought to stabilize it, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.