Ukrainian military uses tanks in drills in Donbass-controlled area

KIEV, November 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army held drills of its armored units on the territory of the Donetsk region controlled by Kiev, the headquarters of Ukraine’s Joint Forces Operation in Donbass said on its Facebook on Thursday.

"The drills of tank units were held in the area of the Joint Forces Operation in the Donetsk region," the headquarters said. As the statement reads, the servicemen demonstrated "high skills" and are ready to accomplish missions.

Uploaded video footage shows a tank rattling through a field and firing. "We are accomplishing firing exercises and each crew member is practicing fire from a tank and a machine-gun," a participating Ukrainian serviceman said.

Ukraine’s Security Service also reported about drills in the Donbass area on Thursday. The Ukrainian security agency held what it called counter-terror drills with the participation of other defense and law-enforcement agencies in the area of the Lugansk region controlled by Kiev.