White House declines to comment on possible plans to send weapons to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, November 23. /TASS/. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at a briefing declined to comment on reports about Washington’s plans to send additional weapons to Ukraine.

"I don’t have anything to preview for you on that," she said, when asked if the US administration was considering sending military equipment and weapons to the Ukrainian border.

CNN reported earlier, citing sources, that "the Biden administration is weighing sending military advisers and new equipment including weaponry to Ukraine" amid reports of Russia’s alleged military build-up on the border. According to the news outlet, "the package could include new Javelin anti-tank and anti-armor missiles as well as mortars, the sources said."

The US-based news agency Bloomberg earlier reported, citing several sources, that Biden administration officials had held a briefing for European colleagues to express their concerns about Russia’s alleged preparations for an invasion into Ukraine. As the news agency claimed, Washington’s assessments of Russia’s plans were based on some secret data that only the United States possessed. However, the US administration refused to disclose this information to its European partners.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Moscow clearly saw the West’s intentional media crusade to paint Russia as a threat to political settlement in Ukraine. Peskov did not rule out that the crusade was just a disguise to cover up "the aggressive aims that Kiev may be nurturing.".