Vucic says will have talks with Putin on November 25 in Sochi

BELGRADE, November 22. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday he will have talks with Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin on Thursday in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

"Before my visit to Sochi — I will go to Sochi, not to Moscow — I will meet with [Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina] Milorad Dodik. He represents another country. We are not going together," he said when asked whether Dodik will also take part in the talks with Putin.

Vucic said earlier that at a meeting with Putin on November 25 he planned to discuss the gas price for Serbia. According to the Serbian leader, the first offer to Belgrade was a pricing formula of 780-790 US dollars per 1,000 cubic meters of gas. He admitted that this price was too high for his country. At a meeting of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental commission on October 7, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said he hoped a long-term gas contract with Serbia would be reached by the end of the year.