Russia alarmed by Germany and France’s refusal to uphold implementation of Minsk accords

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Moscow raises concern over the stubbornness of Berlin and Paris, which do not want to support the implementation of the Minsk agreements by Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics fulfill their obligations. Ukraine has publicly withdrawn from them. And instead of shortening Ukraine’s arm and forcing Kiev to do what was agreed, we are offered to [hold the Normandy format meeting]," the top diplomat told TASS.

"This is a road with a dead-end," the Russian foreign minister went on to say. "I am very concerned about the stubbornness with which Berlin and Paris refuse to uphold the implementation of the Minsk accords and want to shift the blame and justify Kiev’s unacceptable actions in every possible way."

The Package of Measures on the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements, also known as Minsk-2, a peace settlement plan, was signed in Minsk in February 2015 after the marathon talks between the Normandy Four leaders. The plan has remained unimplemented to this day, largely due to Ukraine’s stance.