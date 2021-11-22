Russian, Palestinian leaders to address situation in Middle East on Tuesday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 22. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to hold talks with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in Sochi on Tuesday, the Kremlin press service said.

"The leaders will consider the further development of bilateral cooperation and the state of affairs in the Middle East region, taking into account Russia’s efforts to settle the Palestinian-Israeli issue," the press service noted.

Earlier, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki stated that the country’s leader was going to address a number of global and regional issues, in particular, the settlement of the Middle East conflict.