White House scrutinizes US military exercises in Europe to deter Russia — paper

WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s administration is scrutinizing the US military exercises in European countries in recent years and requested Pentagon’s information about those maneuvers, The Washington Post reported citing own sources.

"The White House has asked the Pentagon to provide a rundown of exercises the U.S. military has taken in recent years in Europe to deter Russia, as well as the justification for each mission, as the Biden administration takes stock of military operations in the air, on land and at sea that are designed to check Kremlin power and reassure U.S. allies and partners in Europe," the paper said.

According to the paper, the goal is to "give the White House full visibility into U.S. military exercises and other deterrence activities in Europe, so new missions can be evaluated and scheduled in the context of past actions."

The article says that US military missions in Europe "have grown in scope in recent years amid tensions with Moscow."

Besides, "some outside experts have raised concerns that some of the missions have become too provocative and should be reevaluated." At the same time, the paper quoted a "senior Biden administration official" as saying that "the White House isn’t seeking the information from the Pentagon with a view to curtailing the activities.".