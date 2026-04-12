Putin, Belarusian president discuss cooperation in phone call

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus have discussed bilateral cooperation in a phone call, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"The parties discussed pressing issues related to bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic aspects," the statement reads.

"They reaffirmed their mutual determination to continue strengthening Russia-Belarus allied relations and close cooperation at various levels," the Kremlin press service added.

Putin and Lukashenko also exchanged views on a number of issues on the international agenda.

In addition, the two leaders wished a happy Easter to each other and the two countries’ people.