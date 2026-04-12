Death toll from US-Israeli attacks on Iran exceeds 3,300 — agency

TEHRAN, April 12. /TASS/. More than 3,300 people have been killed in the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, the Mehr agency reported, citing Jafar Miadfar, the head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services Organization.

Thus, the overall death toll stands at 3,375 people, including more than 2,800 men and around 500 women.

Earlier, Miadfar told the agency that at least 400 medical establishments had been damaged in Iran after the US and Israeli strikes. Twenty-six medical workers have died and 188 have been wounded.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.