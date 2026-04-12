Kremlin spokesman describes Easter ceasefire as humanitarian gesture by Putin

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The feast of Easter is a sacred holiday both for Russians and Ukrainians, and the Easter ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin is a humanitarian gesture, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"It’s about a humanitarian gesture by the Russian supreme commander-in-chief, the president. This is a sacred holiday for Russians and Ukrainians; for the Ukrainian people, this sacred holiday has special importance," he stressed.

"Ukraine did the same as Russia. However, Putin emphasized that our military must stay alert for possible acts of provocation," Peskov noted.

"We all remember well that the Ukrainian armed forces kept violating the ceasefire that was declared last year," he added.