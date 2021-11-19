Beijing won’t allow Washington to manipulate Olympics, vows Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, November 19. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities will not allow Washington to use the Beijing 2022 Olympics to meddle into China’s domestic affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian reported on Friday.

"We will not let external forces meddle in our country’s internal affairs under any pretext, or in any form. Washington vilifies Beijing under the pretext of alleged racial discrimination and forced labor in Xinjiang. Such politicization infringes on the Olympic spirit."

The diplomat recalled that attempts by some American politicians to boycott the Beijing 2022 Olympics infringe on the interests of athletes worldwide. "All the accusations of the American side against China in violation of human rights and other issues do not reflect reality, they are absolutely unfounded," Zhao Lijian added.

On Thursday, American President Joe Biden said that he is considering a US diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. According to the Washington Post, the White House has already been presented with recommendations regarding the boycott which he intends to concur on. Calls to boycott the Winter Olympic Games, which Beijing is set to host next year, were previously voiced by politicians from Canada, Norway, and the United States as well as representatives of almost 200 human rights organizations worldwide. The reason was the alleged mass repression by the Chinese authorities against Uyghurs in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games will take place in Beijing between February 4 and 20, 2022, with Paralympics following between March 4 and 13.