Azerbaijani positions on border with Armenia come under fire, Baku says

BAKU, November 18. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported shots fired upon the positions of the republic’s armed forces from Armenian territory in the border Tovuz District on Thursday.

"On November 18, beginning at 14:10 (13:10 Moscow time) the units of Armenia’s armed forces again without any reason opened intensive light-weapon fire from the positions in the direction of the Chinarly village in the Shemsheddin District on the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the Kehanabi village in the Tovuz District," the statement said.

The Armenian Unified Information Center reported on Thursday that the situation was calm and no serious incidents were registered in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border where on Tuesday armed clashes occurred between the armed forces of the two countries.

"As of 14.00 (13:00 Moscow time) no significant incidents have been recorded in Armenia’s eastern border zone. The operative situation is being controlled by the Armenian armed forces," the statement noted.

On Tuesday, intensive clashes between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out in the border districts of Armenia’s Syunik Province. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military began advancing on Armenian territory. The state highway which connects the Armenian capital with the country’s southern regions and Iran was threatened. Baku pinned the blame on Yerevan, accusing the Armenian armed forces of triggering a provocation. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Armenian servicemen attacked Azerbaijani positions.

Due to these events, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held phone conversations with his counterparts in Armenia and Azerbaijan. The press service of Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that afterwards the heads of Azerbaijan’s and Armenia’s military agencies took action to stabilize the situation on the border.