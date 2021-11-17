Turkey views Armenia’s actions in Syunik region as "terrorism" — foreign minister

ANKARA, November 17. /TASS/. Turkey regards Armenia’s actions in the Syunik region as "a terrorist attack" and promises "not to abandon" Azerbaijan amid the current situation, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a news conference in Ankara on Wednesday.

"We won’t leave our fraternal Azerbaijan behind," he said. "Let’s take a look at the steps taken by Azerbaijan, which has regained its lands. It has implemented the projects crucial for stability in the region; it has proposed a comprehensive peace agreement."

"Armenia, on the other hand, sneaked into the land of Azerbaijan shortly after the ceasefire and attacked Azerbaijani soldiers. It is a terrorist attack," the foreign minister claimed.

Cavusoglu pointed out that Yerevan "must see that these provocations are senseless."

"It will never bring about any results," the minister added.

On Tuesday, fierce fighting erupted between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Armenian border region of Syunik. Yerevan said that Azerbaijani troops launched an offensive into Armenian territory. The highway that links Armenia’s capital with the southern regions and Iran was put in jeopardy. Baku put the blame on Yerevan, accusing the Armenian armed forces of provocation. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said that Armenian troops attacked Azerbaijani military posts.

In the wake of those developments, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu had phone calls with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that after the telephone conversations, the Armenian and Azerbaijani defense ministers had taken measures to stabilize the situation on the border, which then went back to normal.