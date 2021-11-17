LPR and DPR only sides ready to comply with Minsk-2, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), and Russia as a participant in the Normandy format and negotiations in the Contact Group, are the only ones who are actually ready to comply with the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported on Wednesday.

"The only ones who are actually ready to fulfill what was written in these documents and what was approved by the UN Security Council are the LPR, the DPR and Russia as a participant in the Normandy format and negotiations in the Contact Group where all these issues should be directly solved between Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk," the minister said.

Lavrov noted that everyone who raises the Ukrainian settlement underscores the indispensability of the Minsk agreements.

In February 2015, in Minsk, following negotiations of Normandy format leaders (Russia, Germany, Ukraine, France) a Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements was signed. Until now it stands unimplemented. In total, five meetings of the Normandy Four at the highest level took place, the last one on December 9, 2019, in Paris, from which the decisions are also not being implemented by Ukraine.