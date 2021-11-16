Azerbaijan, Armenia take measures to stabilize situation — Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani and Armenian defense ministers have taken measures to stabilize the situation at the border after their telephone talks with their Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoigu. The situation near Mount Kilisali has normalized, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"Following telephone talks with the Azerbaijani and Armenian defense ministers conducted at the initiative of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides took measures to stabilize the situation. Hostilities near Mount Kilisali have been stopped, the situation has normalized and is under control," it said.

According to earlier reports, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu spoke over the phone with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts and called on them to stop actions that might further escalate the situation.

Armenia’s defense ministry said on Tuesday that several Armenian soldiers were killed and wounded following an offensive staged by the Azerbaijani army in the eastern direction. According to Chairman of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan, the country has called on Russia "to protect Armenia’s territorial integrity." Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan told TASS that Russia and Armenia were in consultations via military and diplomatic channels over the current escalations of the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.