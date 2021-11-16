Belarus ready to accommodate all migrants at logistics center — official

BRUZGI /Belarus/, November 16. /TASS/. Belarus is ready to accommodate all migrants at a logistics center near the Bruzgi border crossing, Belarusian Presidential Aide in the Grodno region Yuri Karayev said on Tuesday.

"All migrants will be able to stay at the center until the issue is resolved," he pointed out.

According to Karayev, migrants' suggestions concerning their future will be recorded. Medical teams will soon arrive in the center and those experiencing fever will be taken to a separate room at the facility. Karayev also emphasized that "people had to be persuaded to move to the center."

Earlier on Tuesday, small groups of migrants moved from the Belarusian-Polish border to the entrance to the Bruzgi border crossing where they will be accommodated at the logistics center located about 1.5 km from the border.

On Tuesday, migrants started throwing stones and sticks at Polish law enforcement officers who responded by firing tear gas. Gunshots were heard, and several stun grenades went off in front of migrants. Police used a water cannon to drive them away from the border fence.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian Investigative Committee is conducting a probe into the use of riot gear and ammunition against unarmed civilians. According to the committee, "at the time when stun grenades and water cannons were used by the neighboring country, those injured were staying on Belarusian territory".