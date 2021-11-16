Baku says shots were fired at Azerbaijani military from Armenia

BAKU, November 16. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday reported that shots were fired at the Azeri armed forces’ positions from Armenia near the border between the two countries.

"From 16:15 (15:15 Moscow time) on November 15 to 04:30 (03:30 Moscow time) on November 16, the units of the Armenian armed forces’’ opened fire at some positions of Azerbaijan’s armed forces using various caliber firearms, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Azerbaijan’s armed forces took ‘’appropriate’’ measures to stop the gunfire and took the situation under control, the statement said.

Armenia hasn’t yet commented on the situation.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been tense since May 12, when Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported that Azerbaijani forces had attempted to carry out "certain activities" in one of Armenia’s districts to "adjust the border." Since then, both sides have been reporting border incidents at times.