Azerbaijan rejects Yerevan’s claims Azeri troops trespassed into Armenian territory

BAKU, November 15. /TASS/. Azeri troops are fulfilling their official duties on the sovereign territory of their country, Spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Leila Abdullayeva said on Monday.

The press secretary of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry thus dismissed claims by Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that Azeri troops trespassed into Armenian territory on the eastern border.

"The Azerbaijani side is taking measures in response to Armenia’s recent provocations. We want to stress that the Azeri troops are fulfilling their service duties on the sovereign territory of our country," she said.

Azerbaijan took relevant measures after Armenian servicemen amassed in the Lachin area of the state border on November 9 and 14 and the Azerbaijani army’s positions were bombarded from Armenian territory in the Kalbajar border district, Abdullayeva said.

"It is the Armenian military and the political leadership that bear the chief responsibility for the tension that has emerged," the press secretary said.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been tense since May 12 when Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported that Azerbaijani forces had attempted to carry out "certain activities" in one of the Syunik Province’s districts to "adjust the border." Both sides have been periodically reporting border incidents since then.