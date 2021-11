WARSAW, November 8./TASS/. The Polish Border Guard has decided to close from November 9 the border-crossing point in Kuznica over the influx of illegal migrants, it tweeted on Monday.

"In view of the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, movement will be suspended across the road-transport border-crossing point in Kuznica from 07:00 (09:00 Moscow time) tomorrow," the Border Guard said, asking the travelers to use the border-crossing points in Terespol and Bobrowniki.