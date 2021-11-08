Iraqi top diplomat informs Russian side about attempted attack on Iraqi PM

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein informed Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov about the attempted assassination of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday after their November 7 telephone conversation.

"Hussein shared information about the attempted attack on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad’s Green Zone committed with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. The Russian side reiterated its solidarity with the Iraqi leadership and people in their efforts against terrorism and noted the importance of the consolidation in Iraqi society to withstand any attempts at destabilizing the situation in the country," it said.

The sides also discussed a number of current issues on the agenda of the Russian-Iraqi commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, of which Hussein is a co-chair.

The conversation was initiated by the Iraqi side.

Bomb-laden drones attacked the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in the Green Zone, a heavy guarded diplomatic and government area in Baghdad, early on Sunday. The prime minister wrote on his Twitter account that he was not hurt.

According to the Al-Arabiya television channel, the drones were launched from Baghdad’s northern suburb some ten kilometers of the Green Zone. At least seven people were hurt in the attack.