Shavkat Mirziyoyev takes office as Uzbekistan's president

TASHKENT, November 6. /TASS/. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who secured a second term as Uzbekistan's president, has taken the oath of office, a spokesperson for the Uzbek Senate (the upper house of parliament) told TASS.

"Shavkat Mirziyoyev won 80.12% of the vote in the October 24 presidential election and took office today in accordance with the law," the spokesperson said, citing Chairman of the Uzbek Central Election Committee Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhayev.

Mirziyoyev took the oath of office placing his hand on the Constitution and the Koran. The ceremony took place at the Senate building.