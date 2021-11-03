Escalation in Bosnia-Herzegovina triggered by external players’ steps - Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, November 3. /TASS/. Russia believes that the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina is escalating due to the irresponsible actions of certain external players, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said at the UN Security Council’s session on Wednesday.

"We are concerned about another escalation of the internal political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which has become unprecedented in the entire post-war period. The situation is being aggravated by the irresponsible actions of some external forces. As a result, all the achievements of the years-long and arduous process of interethnic reconciliation are in severe jeopardy," the ambassador said.

"Russia, as a guarantors of the Dayton Accords, cannot remain indifferent to what is going on," he added.