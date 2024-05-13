US destroys Houthi drone over Gulf of Aden

NEW YORK, May 13. /TASS/. The US military destroyed a drone of the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement in the skies over the Gulf of Aden, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

"At approximately 3:30 a.m. Sanaa time (0:30 a.m. GMT) on May 12, US Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed one uncrewed aerial system (UAS) launched by Iranian-backed Houthis over the Gulf of Aden from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. There were no casualties," the CENTCOM said in a statement on its X page.

The military added the drone posed an imminent threat to US and allied warships and commercial vessels.

With the conflict in the Gaza Strip escalating, the Houthi movement announced that it would conduct strikes on Israeli territory and block pro-Israeli vessels from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceases its military operation in the Palestinian enclave. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since mid-November of last year.