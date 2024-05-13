Search and rescue operations over at partially collapsed residential building in Belgorod

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Search and rescue operations at a partially collapsed 10-storey residential apartment building in Russia’s southwestern city of Belgorod have been completed, a spokesperson for the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"The search and rescue operations and debris removal in the city of Belgorod have been completed," the spokesperson stated. "Seventeen people were rescued and unfortunately we have recovered 15 bodies from under the rubble."

Belgorod and its suburbs came under massive shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces on May 12. Fragments of a downed Tochka-U tactical missile damaged a 10-storey residential building, causing one of its sections to collapse.