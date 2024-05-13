US top diplomat discusses developments in Rafah with Israeli defense minister

WASHINGTON, May 13. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant developments in the Palestinian city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, the US Department of State said in a statement on Monday.

"The Secretary affirmed the ironclad US commitment to Israel’s security and the shared objective of the defeat of Hamas," the statement reads. "They discussed the situation in Gaza and ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages."

"The Secretary reaffirmed the US opposition to a major military ground operation in Rafah, where over one million people have taken shelter," according to the US Department of State.

"The Secretary underscored the urgent need to protect civilians and aid workers in Gaza and urged the Minister to ensure assistance can move into Gaza and help address distribution challenges inside of Gaza as Israel pursues Hamas targets," the statement added.

US President Joe Biden said in an interview with CNN last week that Washington would stop providing some of the weapons to Israel if its forces enter Rafah. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin commented later that the United States was in the process of revising some short-term military aid to Israel regarding the situation around the Gaza Strip city.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023 after militants of the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 200 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly.

Hamas described its attack as a response to the Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started a military operation there. Israel is also striking parts of Lebanon and Syria in retaliation for attacks originating from those countries. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.