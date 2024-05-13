Russian forces down drones over Lipetsk Region, fire breaks out at power plant

TASS, May 13. The Russian military has suppressed drones in the Lipetsk Region, a fire on the territory of a power plant is being eliminated, Governor Igor Artamonov said.

"Drones were downed on the territory of the Stanovninsky district. Special services are working on the site. There are no casualties. A fire on the territory of a power plant is being extinguished," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

An air raid alert has been introduced in the Lipetsk Region at 3:49 a.m. Moscow time (0:49 a.m. GMT).