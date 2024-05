MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate from last week’s close dropped by 10.75 kopecks to 92.14 rubles on the Moscow Exchange as the trade opened on Monday.

The euro was down by 54 kopecks, trading at 98.95 rubles.

In turn, the yuan rate gained 0.05 kopecks trading at 12.693 rubles.