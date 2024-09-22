BERLIN, September 22. /TASS/. Elections to the Landtag (legislative assembly of a constituent state) will be held in the federal state of Brandenburg in eastern Germany.

Polling stations will be open from 08:00 (09:00 a.m. Moscow time, 06:00 a.m. GMT) to 06:00 p.m. (07:00 p.m. Moscow time, O5:00 p.m. GMT). The first exit poll data is expected to be available after they close. About 2.1 million people have the right to vote.

As the results of the latest polls show, an extremely tough fight is expected between the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) and the Alternative for Germany (AfD). The latter is quite capable of winning the second region of Germany, Brandenburg, after winning the elections in Thuringia. AfD's rating in the state is about 28%, while the SPD is about 27%. The Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which is ready to receive support from about 14-15% in Brandenburg, is in third place.

The Christian Democrats are closely followed by the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice, which was created at the beginning of the year and could receive about 13-14%. The other parties, including the Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) that are part of the ruling coalition in Germany, are not expected to overcome the five percent barrier and will not get into the state parliament. Nevertheless, they have a chance of getting into parliament if their representatives receive direct mandates by winning in one or another electoral district.